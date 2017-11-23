Knights of Columbus donates to Cedarcroft

The money was raised through a fundraiser put on by the Knights of Columbus.

Chris Pond, a representative of the Millington council, presented the check to Cedarcroft, where his son lives.

“The Knights of Clolumbus used to have several homes in this area,” said Pond. “We still raise and support other homes, but I didn’t know about this place until my son came here. That’s when I found out it was a faith-based nonprofit organization.”

Cedarcroft Home, Inc. is a facility dedicated to the care and welfare of mentally handicapped, disadvantaged and homeless men. The organization is home to 134 men in its main buildings and independent living facilities.

The organization has around-the-clock staff on site to assist residents, as well as a doctor, psychiatrist and psychologist who treat and evaluate the residents on a regular basis.

For more information, visit cedarcrofthome.org.