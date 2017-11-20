Six veterans receive honors

Shelton presented each veteran with a certificate of appreciation and Pody presented each with a folded presentation-type American flag with a certificate.

Pictured (from left) are retired Army Spc. John J. Zeller, recipient the Vietnam Service Medal; retired Marine Sgt. Carl George Hollingsworth III, recipient of the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal; retired Marine Lance Cpl. Terrence Arthur Wotruba, recipient of the Vietnam Service Medal; Shelton; Pody; retired Air Force Staff Sgt. William Luttrell, who was noncommissioned officer of the year in 1985; active Army Sgt. Benjamin Paul Wills, who has served for more than 16 years; and retired Utah Army National Guard Staff Sgt. S. Scott Miller, who served in Operation Desert Strike.