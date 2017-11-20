Jack McCall: History of thankfulness on Thanksgiving Day

“Question: What is the chief End of Man? Answer: Man’s chief end is to glorify God and enjoy Him forever. With this agree the four and twenty elders who fall on their faces to worship Him that liveth forever and ever, saying, ‘Thou art worthy, O Lord, to receive glory and honor and power: for thou hast created all things, and for thy pleasure they are and were created.’” (Revelation 4:11)

It is in that spirit that 102 pilgrims established the Plymouth Colony, landing at a place called Plymouth Rock in December 1620. Unlike the entrepreneurs who had earlier established the Jamestown Colony, the majority at Plymouth came to America fleeing religious persecution and seeking a place to worship as they saw fit.

In the early autumn 1621, the 53 surviving Pilgrims celebrated their first successful harvest, as was the English custom.

“Our harvest being gotten in, our governor sent four men on fowling (turkey hunting) that so we might after a special manner rejoice together,” wrote Edward Winslow.

The Pilgrims did not call this harvest festival a “Thanksgiving,” although they did give thanks to God.

To them, a day of thanksgiving was purely religious. The first recorded religious day of thanksgiving was held in 1623 in response to a providential rainfall.

George Washington was the first president to declare a national day of thanksgiving. Abraham Lincoln declared a national day of thanksgiving in October 1863 during of the Civil War. President Andrew Johnson continued the tradition and went a step further, giving federal employees the day off, making Thanksgiving Day a legal holiday. In 1941, President Franklin Roosevelt signed a congressional bill establishing the fourth Thursday in November as Thanksgiving Day, an “official” national holiday.

And here we are, almost 400 years after the first Pilgrims set foot at Plymouth Rock, preparing to celebrate another Thanksgiving Day.

As I consider the state of our Union, I am somehow reminded of a cigarette commercial of a few years back, which championed the newfound freedoms of women, “We’ve come a long way, baby.” But, as a nation, I fear our “progress” has brought us to a slippery slope.

In writing to his young understudy Timothy, the Apostle Paul described the mood of the last days. He wrote, “Men shall be…unthankful, unholy.”

Someone once said the strategy of the devil for our times is to keep us so busy and so caught up in living “life” we don’t have time to think – time to think about the greater realities – time to think about that which is really important – time to pause and be thankful.

And we lose sight of life’s bigger questions like who am I? Why am I here?

Where am I going?

May I make a few suggestions?

On the eve of Thanksgiving Day, go outside and look up into the night sky. I checked the 10-day forecast. There is a good chance the sky will be clear that night.

While out there under the stars, take a few moments and take in the vastness of the Milky Way galaxy. It will make you feel really, really small.

Or, on Thanksgiving Day morning, arise before daylight – you might want to make a cup of coffee – and spend a few quiet moments alone before the day gets so hectic. It will give you time to reflect and count your blessings and think about the people you love.

On Thanksgiving Day, when you hug the people you love, make sure you are the last one to let go.

And when you are enjoying your Thanksgiving Day meal, chew your food slowly and savor every bite.

In his latter years, my father included these words in every one of his prayers, “and thank you Lord for our many blessings.”

Have we not enjoyed many blessings in this great country of ours?

May we never forget, as individuals and as a nation, the words of James the brother of Jesus, “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above and come down from the Father.”

“Be thankful unto Him, and bless His name,” Psalm 100:4B.

Jack McCall is a regular contributing columnist to The Lebanon Democrat.