Possumtown Outreach to collect items for Sneedville

Items needed this year include non-perishable food, winter coats and sanitary items such as soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, etc.

“We have a special need for children’s winter coats and gently used and clean or new bedding materials from sheets, pillows and blankets to mattresses and mattress covers,” said Wilson County Commissioner Jerry McFarland. “We also appreciate gently used or new toy donations for the children.”

Possumtown Outreach is a nonprofit tax-exempt organization, and McFarland said monetary donations would be put to use to feed the maximum amount of people for the longest period of time.

“We buy quality healthy food in bulk such as potatoes, flour and canned fruits, vegetables and meats,” McFarland said. “Last year, thanks to your generosity, we gave 262 households, from families of six or more to elderly shut-ins, about a month’s worth of healthy good-tasting food. We were also able to provide these families, based on their needs, with clothing, bedding, personal hygiene items and toys for the children to have something to open on Christmas morning.”

A tractor-trailer will be parked in downtown Possumtown, across from Friendship Christian School on Coles Ferry Pike, from Nov. 21 until Dec. 19. Donations may be dropped off anytime directly at the trailer during daylight hours.

Anyone who needs assistance with a donation may call McFarland at 615-330-8474.

Donations may also be dropped off during the Possumtown Christmas parade, which will be Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. It will start in front of Friendship Christian School.

The delivery caravan will leave Dec. 20, and deliveries to the families will be made Dec. 21 in cooperation with the Hancock County Rescue Squad.

“Anything your church and/or members could do to assist us in helping the people of Hancock County would be greatly appreciated,” McFarland said. “Thank you for your help from all of us in Possumtown and on behalf of the people of Hancock County. They send us home with blessings of thanksgiving to you every year.”