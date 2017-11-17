Photo ops at local tree farms can be Christmas card perfect

Local Christmas tree farms look Christmas card perfect all year long, and many Tennessee Christmas tree farms welcome photographers and their clients. Most have picturesque farm wagons, pathways and other holiday scenes created just for that purpose.

“We offer special photography anytime, not just for the holidays,” said Nelson Steed, owner of Circle S Farms. “Just let us know a couple of days before you come.”

During the holiday season, Steed’s farm at 1445 Old LaGuardo Road near Lebanon provides more-than-beautiful trees and festive scenery. Visitors receive coffee, hot chocolate and spiced tea in addition to the warmth of the farm’s market, which features homemade gift options like preserves and pickles. To reach Steed, call 615-406-6521 or email nelson.steed@charter.net.

Also in Wilson County is Rhonda and Chris’ TreeLand at 2054 Beech Log Road in Watertown. Chris and Rhonda Leauber may be reached at 615-237-9304 or christrees@aol.com or visit treelandtn.com.

“We encourage photographers to use our farm as a location,” said Joshua Johnson with Lazy Spread Christmas Tree Farm near Clarksville. “We accept appointments in October, and they generally end around the first week of December. Families of deployed soldiers occasionally schedule earlier or later to accommodate the deployment.”

Photographers reserve timeslots using an online reservation system accessible from the farm’s website.

Even if photographs aren’t needed for a card or letter, a visit to a local Christmas tree farm is sure to have anyone snapping cellphone shots to keep holiday memories fresh after the season has passed. Farmers work hard to make each visit special because they depend on loyal customers who enjoy the yearly tradition.

“We’ll make you feel like family,” Johnson said.

The Pick Tennessee website, picktnproducts.org, and the Pick Tennessee mobile app offer a directory of Christmas tree farms across the state. Pick Tennessee Products connects consumers to farms, farmers and farm products. Follow Pick Tennessee on the web, mobile app and social media for seasonal updates and activities.