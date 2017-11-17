Highlighting the stars: Harris lives to volunteer

To say Mary Harris wears a lot of hats in the Wilson County community would be an understatement.

Harris has volunteered for more than 50 years of her life. She works with Pickett-Rucker United Methodist Church as a Sunday school teacher, youth leader and church historian. She’s co-founder, advisor and co-chair of Wilson County Concerned Citizens and serves as secretary of the Lebanon Historical Commission. In fact, she was instrumental in founding the Lebanon Museum on the bottom floor at City Hall.

Harris is also president of the Wilson County Black History Committee and co-founder of the Roy Bailey African American Museum and History Center. She also serves as a member of the Wilson County Fair and Fiddlers Grove boards.

“Volunteering gives you an opportunity to learn, serve and hopefully make a positive impact on the lives and the community you love,” Harris said.

And for all of her volunteerism, Harris was nominated as a 2015 Governor’s Volunteer Star.

“I was shocked and humbled to know I was even considered,” Harris said. “I am grateful for the honor to have been selected. It inspires you to continue. It is good to know you are appreciated for what you are doing. In my case, without faith, family and committed helpers, one cannot accomplish their goals or attain their vision.”

Wilson County is currently accepting nominations for the 2017 Governor’s Volunteer Star Awards, and there’s an easy way to nominate a worthy local volunteer.

The annual award recognizes “outstanding volunteers from each of Tennessee’s 95 counties,” according to the Volunteer Tennessee website.

“We know the value of calling attention to someone’s service and sacrifice; the military does this extremely well, but even in the military, someone has to submit the proper paperwork in order to recognize that special someone,” said Wilson County committee member John McMillin. “Honestly, nominating someone for outstanding volunteer service isn’t a lot of work to reward someone’s dedication, hard work and creativity.”

Nominations for youth and adults may be made. Nominations for Wilson County honorees will be accepted through Dec. 15. At that time, a committee will go through the nominees and select one youth and one adult to send on to the state level, but all of the nominees will be honored locally.

“The deadline to get them in to the state is Dec. 30,” McMillin said.

McMillin, who is executive director of United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland, said, “from my standpoint I’m thankful for a volunteer no matter what level.

“I’ve had the pleasure of meeting and working with volunteers in this county who are simply amazing. I’m happy to be working with the county mayor and our local Volunteer Stars award committee to search these people out and be able to give some recognition where it is truly deserved.”

Anyone can nominate someone for a Governor’s Volunteer Star Award. Nomination forms may be picked up and dropped off at various sites, including the United Way office, the county mayor’s office, the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce office, the Watertown Public Library and at The Lebanon Democrat office. Again this year, nominations may be made online at lebanondemocrat.com/gvsa.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for people to nominate volunteers for this deserving honor in Wilson County,” McMillin said.

The Wilson County awards ceremony will be in January where all of the local nominees will be honored.

Participating counties, including Wilson, will name one outstanding youth and one outstanding adult volunteer. Those named a 2017 Governor’s Volunteer Star will gather in Franklin in February to be honored and celebrate volunteerism in Tennessee.