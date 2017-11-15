Holiday Expo to present local shops, gifts

Thousands attend the annual event, which will be Thursday through Saturday at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon.

Learn about the Holiday Expo from the questions and answers:

Q: What is the Holiday Expo?

A: The three-day event will have dozens of vendors for anyone’s holiday-shopping needs. It will be indoors at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The entrance is at the East-West Building.

Q: When is the event?

A: It will be Thursday from 5-9 p.m. for the Gala Sneak Peek; Friday from noon until 7 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. There will also be Breakfast with Santa on Saturday at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Q: Is it free?

A: The Holiday Expo is free to attend Friday and Saturday. The Gala Sneak Peek admission requires a ticket for $12 a person, and Breakfast with Santa tickets are $15 a person. Tickets may be purchased through PayPal at wilsonlivingmagazine.com.

Q: Why go to the Gala Sneak Peek?

A: Attendees will get the first look at all of the items for sale and ensure they won’t miss out on any items that will sell quickly. There’s also a surprise guest for the gala. Heather Land, known for her hilarious “I Ain’t Doin It” videos, will be there to meet and greet attendees. There will also be catered dishes from Wildberry Café and Catering to enjoy.

Q: What will be at Breakfast with Santa?

A: Start the morning with a catered breakfast, story time with local author Andrea Hagan and an appearance by Santa. Attendees may take as many photos as they want with the children and Santa and head into the expo when they’re finished.

Q: What types of booths will be at the expo?

A: There will be everything from clothing and accessories to home and Christmas décor. There will also be food vendors, beauty products, children’s items, boutiques, gift items and more. Items will be available for every style and budget.

Q: Why should people attend the Holiday Expo?

A: It’s the perfect way to get in the holiday spirit with friends and family, while also shopping from local businesses and crossing things off the gift list. There’s really something for the whole family. Come dressed in festive outfits and enjoy a great shopping experience.

Visit wilsonlivingmagazine.com/2017-holiday-expo for more information.