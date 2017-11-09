Free concert to benefit Nashville’s homeless

The family friendly concert will include inspirational arrangements of hymns and praise songs. It will be a night of worship, as well as entertainment.

“We view the Nashville Praise Symphony as a ministry to the members of the orchestra, the listeners, and in support of Christ-focused ministries around the world,” said Camp Kirkland, Nashville Praise Symphony conductor. “Through these concerts, thousands of dollars have been raised to support Nashville Rescue Mission and numerous other ministries.”

There is no admission charge, but a love offering to benefit the mission will be received to help serve the homeless in the Nashville community.

“We are so grateful for the continued support of the Nashville Praise Symphony,” said Glenn Cranfield, president and CEO for Nashville Rescue Mission. “Over the past 16 years, the Praise Symphony has raised well more than $42,000 to benefit Nashville’s homeless. We hope you’ll join us for this year’s concert.”

Nashville Praise Symphony is a select group of some of the finest church musicians in the greater Nashville area. Founded in 2002, the orchestra consists of more than 50 talented musicians and is conducted by Kirkland.

Nashville Rescue Mission provides hope for today, hope for tomorrow and hope for eternity to the hungry, homeless and hurting. It provides meals, safe shelter and clothing to those in need, as well as support and long-term assistance for those struggling with homelessness, addictions and other life-debilitating problems. With a focus on two ministries – Guest Services Ministries and Life Recovery Ministries – the mission operates almost entirely from donated foods, materials and contributions from individuals, churches and organizations. Established in 1954, Nashville Rescue Mission is a faith-based, nonprofit and does not accept any government funds. It’s at 639 Lafayette St. in Nashville. Visit nashvillerescuemission.org to learn more.