Dare to Dine tickets still available

This year’s Dare to Dine will feature 13 host homes that will open their doors to guests. The event will feature guests who “dare” to buy tickets for reservations to dinner at a host house. Guests don’t know where they’re eating dinner until a few days before the event.

A dessert party for all the guests follows dinner. The party will be at Starstruck Farm this year at 9 p.m.

Dare to Dine began in 2006, and almost 200 host homes have opened their doors to a cooking and dining experience with about 2,500 guests.

Last year’s hosts included Sean and Rebekah Dozier, Dave and Sally Kimbrel, Jamie and Lynda Burge, Camille Burdine and Jeff Gannon, Scott and Kirsten Harris, Brody and Angel Kane, Denise Sykes and Larry Hubbard, Jim and Cathey Sweeney, Mike and Katy Moscardalli, Danny and Diane Srewart and Amber and Geoff Hurdle.

All money raised during the event goes to support the Youth Leadership Wilson program and the Lucy Lee Scholarship at Cumberland University.

Tickets are $50 each and available at leadershipwilson.com/dare-to-dine. For more information, email Dorie Mitchell at dorie@leadershipwilson.com.