Christmas season, festivities begins Friday in Granville

Granville will celebrate the Christmas season in grand fashion with 20 trees in the Festival of Trees with some unique trees, featuring a critter tree, Coke tree, farmhouse tree, quilt tree, snowman tree, Santa tree, music tree and more. The Festival of Trees will be in the Granville Museum, which will feature a 1940s Christmas with some unique displays that tell the story of life during the World War II era. As visitors take a guided tour of the 1880 Sutton Home, they will step back in time to the 1940s with “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” with each room decorated with a Christmas tree that tells the story of the era. A guided tour will then take visitors to the Pioneer Log Homestead that will feature an 1820 Christmas, followed by a tour of the antique car museum that will feature antique cars and toys of the 1940s.

Historic Granville has created some unique shops with the Granville Gifts in the 1930s Security Bank Building to offer gifts, ladies clothing and jewelry, Christmas decorations and more. Visitors can then walk down the street to the Granville Antiques and Gifts, which will feature Christmas trees, decorations, home furnishings, furniture and unique gifts. As visitors leave, they can experience the Saloon and Ice Cream Museum that will be decorated for Christmas.

The Main Street will be decorated with Christmas decorations as visitors make their way to the 1880 Sutton General Store. The store will offer old-time gifts, Christmas decorations, clothing, books, toys of yesteryear and recently opened the Quilters Attic and Arts and Culture Center.

A grand opening open house will be Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sutton General Store will serve Christmas lunch each day from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Granville is open Wednesday through Friday from noon until 3 p.m. with Sutton General Store open at 10 a.m., serving lunch each day. On Saturdays, the hours are from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. with Sutton General Store open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. that offers a Saturday night bluegrass dinner show by reservation. Christmas bluegrass dinner shows will be Dec. 2-30 each Saturday night. The Granville Country Christmas and Parade will be Dec. 9, and Mayberry Dinner Theatre will be featured the first two weeks of December. For more information, call 931-653-4151 or visit granvilletn.com.