CMT-ABATE donates Honor Ride money to Veteran’s Museum

Jacob Smith • Today at 1:38 PM
The local CMT/ABATE charter donated $6,000 to the Wilson County Veteran’s Office for upkeep of the Wilson County Veterans Museum.

The money was raised at the fifth annual Honor Ride for Veterans in July.

The Concerned Motorcyclists of Tennessee-American Bikers Active Toward Education is a nonprofit organization founded to preserve safety for all Tennesseans who enjoy motorcycling.

The organization played host to the Honor Ride on July 8 to raise money for the newly opened museum at the Wilson County Veteran’s Office next to the Wilson County Courthouse.

Mark Waters, treasurer of CMT/ABATE, represented the organization in donating the money to the Veterans Office.

 

