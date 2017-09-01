Stan Lee to appear at Wizard World Comic Con Nashville

The iconic Lee, a member of both the Will Eisner Comic Book Hall of Fame and the Jack Kirby Hall of Fame, will greet fans, pose for photo ops, sign autographs and conduct an interactive question-and-answer session at the Music City Center.

Lee joins other standout celebrities scheduled to attend, including Val Kilmer (Batman Forever, Top Gun), Alan Tudyk (Firefly, Wreck-It Ralph), Nichelle Nichols (Star Trek), Charisma Carpenter (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Steve Blum (Toonami, Cowboy Bebop), Jason Mewes (Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Clerks), Dean Cain (Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Supergirl) and more.

Nashville show hours are Sept. 8 from 4-9 p.m.; Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.; and Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Children 10 and younger will be admitted free with paid adult.

For more on the 2017 Wizard World Nashville, visit wizd.me/NashvillePR.