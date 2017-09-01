Pantry drive gets help

Quality Center for Rehabilitation partnered with Wilson County Community Help Center to provide a second location to drop off pantry donations.

Last week Brent Jarreau, director of community outreach for Quality Center, sat down with Ben Spicer, director of WCCHC, to talk about how the two organizations could work together to help community members in Wilson County.

“Ben expressed the need for specific food items to help fill their pantry,” Jarreau said. “He told me that folks in the community tend to have really big hearts the closer we get to Christmas. It’s August-October that are most scarce for whatever reason.”

Items needed include saltine crackers, pork & beans, soups, canned meats, towel and sheet sets. All donations go directly to WCCHC to help local people with food needs.

The drive continues through the end of September, and donations may be taken to the Quality Center office, 932 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon during business hours, 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Donations may also be taken to WCCHC, 203 W. High St. in Lebanon.