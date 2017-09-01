Beer and Hymns coming to Capitol Theatre

The event invites people to come and congregate together, drink beer and sing hymns, including classic hymns, as well as some more modern songs.

Jim Hughes, a United Methodist Church pastor and manager of Beer and Hymns said the event is not what some people think.

“Beer and Hymns is not a worship service,” said Hughes. “No preaching or praying or taking up offerings, just singing these wonderful hymns together. What separates our group from others around the country is that we have a creative team that will find ways to include a popular song that will easily mash up with a hymn. How does that work? Think ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ morphs into ‘A Mighty Fortress Is Our God.’ We actually have done this.”

Geoff Little founded Beer and Hymns in a small east Nashville diner called Mad Donnas.

From there, the group moved to a bigger location in the Mercy Lounge, where they would meet three to four times a year with more than 300 participants.

“I knew what I was witnessing at the Mercy Lounge was a ‘fresh expression’ of faith,” said Hughes. “It occurred to me that we should see if the event might have a life outside of Nashville. So we had two events in Franklin that sold out, and I began to imagine other places we might make an impact.”

Besides the upcoming event at the Capitol Theatre, the group will also hold an event Nov. 12 at Alley On The Main in Murfreesboro.

“This is a labor of love for us, and it’s a lot of fun, but something quite sacred happens when people sing these hymns together,” said Hughes. “I can’t explain that. I just know it when I see it.”

For more information on the event at the Capitol Theatre or to buy tickets, visit capitoltheatretn.com/upcoming-events.