Batch and Bushel Farmers Market to open Thursday

The grand opening event will feature live music by Donny Bart, reusable shopping bags for all attendees from Southern Bank of Tennessee, free scoops of locally sourced ice cream from Two Fat Men catering and activities for children.

The market will continue each Thursday evening for the remainder of September and October and will feature local produce, eggs, flowers, meats, coffee, baked goods, microgreens, seasonal décor and artisan items.

“We’re giving the community an opportunity to shop local and connect to agriculture,” said Charity Toombs, director of marketing and events for the Wilson County Expo Center. “Adding the market brings together a diverse group of artisans and farmers to make it easy for the consumer to be a part of the farm-to-table trend – a movement toward knowing where your food is coming from.”

Batch and Bushel also partnered with Pick Tennessee Products, a state program that promotes local producers, artisans and farm-based activities. Items exclusive to Pick Tennessee will be showcased at the market each week.