Lebanon resident wins sweepstakes to explore heritage

Billy Daniel, of Lebanon, will get the chance to travel to Ireland after winning 23andMe’s Golden 23 sweepstakes.

The sweepstakes ran from July 12 through Aug. 3 and offered one winner a day a free trip to a region of their heritage. Daniel entered the contest when he saw it on sweepstakestoday.com and was drawn as one of the winners.

The 23andMe program is the first and only at-home FDA-authorized genetic testing service.

According to Tracy Keim, vice president of consumer marketing and brand for 23andMe, the idea was conceived after seeing how many people were traveling to their ancestor’s homeland after finding where they were from.

“We got the idea from just listening to our customers,” said Keim. “People were finding out they were from all over the world and they started traveling to those places.”

Daniel already knew he was Irish and said he always wanted to see the land from where his family came.

“Me and my wife never actually had an actual honeymoon,” said Daniel. “She’s Irish, as well, so it’s a really cool chance for us to see out heritage. It’s kind of like going to the motherland.”

The test administered by 23andMe involves spitting into a tube sent to a person, who then sends it off for analysis. Within six to eight weeks, the company mails back detailed results from where the customer’s ancestors originated.

“I think people should definitely try it out,” said Daniel. “I knew I was Irish, but there were other parts of by heritage I didn’t know I had. I had no idea I had French ancestry. I’m very thankful and grateful to 23andMe for the experience.”

Keim said 23andMe is glad to be able to connect people with a piece of their history.

“We just have a passion for DNA, and we want everyone to have access to their own information,” said Keim. “It’s very exciting to see customers take a journey like this.”

For more information on 23andMe and how their DNA program works, visit 23andMe.com.