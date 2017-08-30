Mt. Juliet student performs in music video with ‘The Voice’ winner

Bradbery was the winner of season four of “The Voice,” and at the time was the youngest artist to win. The song, “Sway” is the lead single for her second album, I Don’t Believe We’ve Met.

Jordan is a member of the DC Dance Factory Boyz Co. The team travels to various cities across the country competing and performing throughout the year.

The DC Dance Factory Boyz Co. is based in Franklin and teaches dancing to children of all videos.

In July, the team competed against dozens of other schools in the Star Power National Competition in Orlando, Fla. and brought home several national titles.

Bradberry's producer reached out to Jordan’s teachers, Ross McCord and Zack Walker, and asked if they would choreograph the video and have the boys dance in it.

This isn’t Jordan’s first taste of fame; he’s been doing commercials and performing since he was 4 years old.

He’s been in commercials for Toyota, the Biltmore Hotel in Asheville, N.C., Russell Athletics, Dollar General, Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital and Hibbett Sports, among others. He also recently did a Books-A-Million campaign ad that will be released in October.

“When Jaxton was young people would often comment about his smile and tell me I should get him an agent,” said Tojuana Jordan, Jaxton Jordan’s mother. “The first time we sat down with an agent, I couldn’t get him to sit still, so I thought they would never call us back, but they did, and that’s when Jaxton got his first magazine cover.”

Jaxton Jordan is not sure if he’ll purse a career in the entertainment business but said it’s fun for now.

“I enjoy it. I’ve had an opportunity to do some really neat things but right now football is my passion,” said Jaxton Jordan. “I have an opportunity to play for coach Trey Perry and the awesome football staff at Mt. Juliet High School, along with some other very talented athletes. So right now that’s my focus.”

Jordan said it can be tough to balance the performance life with being a student but that he feels supported all the way.

“I have some great coaches at Mt. Juliet who work with me and understand that sometimes I have to leave practice early,” said Jordan. “The teachers at my school are all really nice about it, too.”