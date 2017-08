The event will be Friday from noon until 1 p.m. and will include a free lunch.

Alive Hospice’s Lebanon grief counselor Becky Riney will present the program entitled “How to Support Grieving Persons: Do’s and Don’ts.”

Space is limited, and participants may register online while space lasts at alivehospice.org/learn/lebanon.

The event is part of a monthly series offered on the first Friday of each month at the organization’s Lebanon office.