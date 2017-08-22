No major rise in eye problems in Wilson County

According to Google Trends data, several search terms related to vision problems spiked in popularity Monday at about 2 p.m., right after the eclipse.

Despite this, local ophthalmologist offices reported no major increase in vision problems locally.

“We had people calling with questions, but I don’t think there was anything serious,” said a representative with the Vanderbilt Eye Institute in Lebanon. “One lady called and said her eyes were hurting, but she called back later and said she was fine.”

Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon also reported no serious injuries as a result of the eclipse.

Dr. Ming Wang, an ophthalmologist in Nashville, credited the lack of injuries to the widespread coverage of the need for eclipse glasses.

“We have a few patients who called with vision problems but, so far, very fortunately, nothing serious thanks to excellent public education about the essential need for ISO glasses,” said Wang.