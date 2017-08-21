Big opening weekend for Wilson County Fair

The fair had 167,868 visitors during its opening weekend for an increase of more than 41,000 from last year’s opening.

Opening night saw an increase of more than 2,000 from last year, and Saturday nearly doubled its numbers with an increase of 43,375.

Sunday was the only day the fair saw a drop in attendance from the previous year with 56,594 visitors.

Monday featured the solar eclipse, and the fair opened its gates early and offered half-price admission to anyone wanting to watch the eclipse from the fairgrounds.

Monday night, the Fairest of the Fair pageant event was held, and the Oak Ridge Boys played live music, sponsored by Bates Ford.

On Tuesday, the gates, buildings and carnival will all open at 5 p.m., and Jason Crabb will perform at 7 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased online at ticketsnashville.com or at the admission gate. General admission tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for children 6-12 years old and free for children 5 and younger. Season tickets, which are good for all nine days, may also be purchased for $45.