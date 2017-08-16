Several solar eclipse events planned for Wilson County

Wilson County Fair

The Wilson County Fair is one of the areas that will play host to an eclipse party.

The fair will open Monday at 10 a.m. and charge half price for admission.

Free eclipse glasses with admission will be given out while supplies last. A viewing site will be at the Motorsports Arena, and raffles will be held for spots on the Ferris wheel during the event.

“When you enter the fair, there will be a booth, and you’re going to register for a chance to be on the Ferris wheel; there are 48 spots,” said Wilson County Promotions president Randall Clemons. “If you win, you’ll be able to ride that during the eclipse.”

For more details on the Wilson County Fair and the solar eclipse viewing party, visit wilsoncountyfair.net.

Capitol Theatre

Just a couple of miles down the street, the Capitol Theater will hold its own viewing party from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., both outdoors and indoors.

The viewing party at the theater will be free, and concessions will for sale.

“We’ll have a bounce house; we’ve got someone coming to make funnel cakes; we’ll have Moon Pies and concessions for sale, and then we’ll have music. Unfortunately we don’t have any more glasses. People have been calling us all week about them,” said Elizabeth Rhea with the Capitol Theatre. “We’ve asked that people bring their lawn chairs if they want to sit outside, and then, in case of bad weather, we will have a live stream going inside, as well from NASA.”

Next door to the theatre, Henderson’s Florist will feature a free refreshment station with drinks and snacks available, as well as eclipse-themed black magic roses and moon series carnations, which are deep purple, for sale at a discounted price.

For more information on the Capitol Theatre event, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

The Mill at Lebanon

The Mill at Lebanon will also hold its own eclipse viewing party Monday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The event will feature free lunch, free eclipse glasses, T-shirts for sale and more.

Eclipse glasses will only be given out to people on site, not beforehand so those needing glasses can get some for the event.

“Everybody wants to be somewhere and remember where they were at,” said event coordinator Angela Mueller. “For me, I think that being here at this historic place makes sense. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime event, and this is certainly one of the oldest operating buildings in the county. In the state, even.”

For more information, contact Mueller at angela@surpriseparties.com or 815-761-1946.

Wedge Oak Farm

Also in Lebanon, Wedge Oak Farm on Old Murfreesboro Road will play host to an event from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

With the help of Strategic Hospitality, a Nashville-based hospitality company, the farm’s event will offer a large space, yard games, live music, a deejay and a lunch put together by a number of Nashville chefs.

Tickets are available at eventbride.com for $75 per person.

Cedars of Lebanon

Cedars of Lebanon State Park will hold an all-day solar eclipse event.

Swimming, live music and eclipse glasses are just some of the things that will be offered at the event. Visitors will also be able to make their own eclipse shirt but must bring a black T-shirt.

The event will be free, though entry to the swimming pool will cost $5.

For more information, visit tnstateparks.com.

Boxwell Scout Reservation

The Boxwell Scout Reservation in Lebanon will hold an entire weekend of eclipse-viewing activities as part of its Great Eclipse Campout.

The event starts Saturday at 10 a.m. and through Monday when the eclipse ends.

Participants will be able to camp out onsite for the entire weekend and participate in games, movies, campfires and competitions.

The registration deadline for the event was June 1 and no further registrations will be accepted as more than 2,000 scouts are expected.

Charlie Daniels Park

In Mt. Juliet, Charlie Daniels Park will hold a viewing party from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The event will be free for all ages and includes inflatables, live entertainment, food trucks and vendors.

Special survival kits will be sold for $22 and include a T-shirt, eclipse glasses, a koozie, a flying disc and a drawstring bag.

For more information on the event, visit mjparksandrec.org.

The Hermitage

Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage will open its grounds for a viewing tailgate during the eclipse.

The first 2,000 guests will receive a free pair of eclipse glasses.

Activities will include a children’s play area with historical games, science activities and a craft table where they can make solar eclipse glasses.

Visitors are invited to bring their own food or to purchase food from the vendors that will be on-site. A list of confirmed vendors for the event can be found at thehermitage.com.

Discounted general admissions for touring the mansion will also be available during the tailgate.

Parking for the event will be free but VIP parking spaces are available for reservations and come with two parking spots, two pairs of eclipse glasses and two adult admission passes to the Hermitage mansion. VIP passes may be purchased at showclix.com/event/solar-eclipse-tailgate.

More information on the Hermitage’s tailgate may be found at thehermitage.com

Long Hunter State Park

Long Hunter State Park in Hermitage will a unique eclipse viewing experience by inviting guests to reserve a canoe, kayak or Jon boat to watch the eclipse from the water.

Reservations cost $75 per watercraft, and each watercraft can carry up to three people. Life jackets and paddles will be provided.

Registration for the event is only online at tnstateparks.com, and a receipt must be presented at the time of pick up. No money will be accepted the day of the event.

The registration guarantees a watercraft from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

More information can be found at tnstateparks.com.