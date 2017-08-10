Pavilion Senior Living holds ribbon cutting for new residential building

The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce sponsored the event.

Community members were invited to view the new 45-unit facility. Upon opening, 60 percent of the units were filled and more were filled Thursday at the event.

The organization plans two more buildings in the next 12-18 months to accommodate an even wider range of residents. Marketing director Heather Sadler said the plan is to become an organization that can fill all the needs of its patrons.

“Our goal is to find a balance between hospitality and health care,” said Sadler. “We want to be able be an all-needs facility at some point. Our motto is senior living you can trust.”

For more information on the Pavilion, visit thepavilionseniorliving.com.