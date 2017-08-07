Mt. Juliet Rotary holds gavel exchange, awards night

Jim Brownfield and John Sharpe were given special recognition for their service above self in heading up work crews at the National Junior High School Finals Rodeo in June. Tina Hutsenpiller, Sam Anderson and Jeff Gannon (not pictured) were presented with Paul Harris Fellowships by incoming president, Toni Burton, for their contributions to the Paul Harris Foundation.

The club selected John Sharpe as its rising star – new Rotarian of the year. The club selected Hutsenpiller as its Rotarian of the year. Sam Short, last year’s Rotarian of the year, presented Hutsenpiller with her award. Burton presented Hutsenpiller with tokens of the club’s appreciation of her service as club president during the past year. Under Hutsenpiller’s leadership, club membership grew by almost 50 percent, and it was able to perform more community services than ever before.