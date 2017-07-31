Official plans revealed to view the eclipse from Granville

The official eclipse phase is estimated to begin at noon with the total eclipse to take place at 1:28 p.m. for two minutes and 35 seconds. Event headquarters will be T.B. Sutton General Store with chairs and viewing stations in open spaces near the lake.

Multiple sites for viewing will be available to allow for clear sight of the total eclipse and comfort for everyone attending.

Activities are planned for the entire family, which will include tours of the Granville Museum, the Sutton Homestead, the Antique Car Museum, and T.B. Sutton General Store. The town has unique shopping at the Granville Gift and Granville Antique Shop. Food and music will be included in the day. Opless Walker will conduct a talk at 10 a.m. in the exhibition center at the Granville Museum to explain the solar eclipse phenomenon.

The event will be free and open to the public. An eclipse viewing kit with special viewing glasses and other souvenir items will be available for purchase. There will be a charge for tours and food. A special “Out of this World” lunch will be served at Sutton General Store at 10:30 a.m. Call 931-653-4151 for reservations. Ask about a Granville eclipse viewing special package with viewing kit, lunch and tours when calling 931-653-4151. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase.