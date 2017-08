Grand champion cow-calf pair

DS Lady Peak Dot 0354 won grand champion cow-calf pair at the 2017 All-American Angus Breeders’ Futurity Roll of Victory Show on June 11 in Louisville, Ky. Jamie Smith and Quintin Smith, both of Lebanon, and Papa Ganoush Angus Farms in Watertown own the September 2014 daughter of SAV Brilliance 8077.