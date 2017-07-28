Square rocks out for second fashion crawl

Stores stayed open for extended hours and food trucks set up to serve. Mobile boutiques also came to the square to sell goods during the event. Many stores offered special deals and discounts for the occasion.

With the start of tax-free weekend Friday, even more discounts were available.

The Lebanon youth baseball All-Stars team also came out to meet the community and raise funds for their trip to Alabama in hopes to become World Series champions. The team recently won at the state championship and needs to raise $20,000 in the next couple of weeks to make it to the World Series.

Musical was provided live by local two-piece band, The Black Sheep. Members Seth Willoughby and AJ Carter sang and played from the front porch of an RV.

Rock the Block is a community live music and fashion crawl event offering food trucks, fashion, live music, games and other festivities. The next event is scheduled for September 28 on the Lebanon Square.