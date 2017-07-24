Pets of the Week

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside – especially at night. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when no in a fenced yard.

Penelope Pussycat is best known as the often bewildered love interest of cartoon character Pepè Le Pew. Penelope, the cartoon character, is a typical black-and-white cat, but the Penelope at New Leash on Life is anything but typical. She has medium-length black hair but with a white streak running through the hair on her tail. It almost looks like she brushed it against a freshly painted wall. Penelope came to New Leash on Life after she was rescued from a possible hoarding situation. In spite of her past, she is a real sweetheart that loves getting attention. She likes head rubs and will talk while sheAs loved. She is hanging out in the open cat room and appears to get along with the other cats. Penelope is litter box trained, spayed, micro-chipped and current on vaccinations. Anyone will be as infatuated with her as Pepè is. With an approved application, anyone can adopt her for $85.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

Anyone unsure if they’re ready to commit to adoption may ask about New Leash on Life’s seven-day sleepover program for dogs and cats. Anyone who already has his or her limit of four-legged family members may consider becoming a guardian to help homeless pets each month. Visit newleashonline.org and click on programs, then guardian guild for more information.

Breezy, Penelope and many other wonderful dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of New Leash’s wonderful kitties available for adoption. Dogs are also available for adoption each Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615-444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

The New Leash on Life Reverse Raffle is back. This year’s event will be Sept. 21 at the historic Capitol Theatre in downtown Lebanon. For more information about the Reverse Raffle or to buy tickets, check out the event on Facebook at facebook.com/events/203889336802026 or contact the shelter at 615-444-1144.

At Country K-9 Rescue, this girl is happy, but her name is Fancy. Fancy is about 10 months old, healthy and fully vetted, spayed, heartworm negative and micro-chipped. She loves to play in the play yard with other dogs and happily meets people. She can be jumpy with excitement but will listen to correction. Fancy would love an active family to share lots of outside and playtime with. For information on this smiling face, contact the kennel at 615-444-8011.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, when this pretty miss was found, she had no collar, no identification but she was carrying a Pepsi can. So Pepsi it is. Pepsi is about 4-5 months old, healthy, current on shots and will spayed for adoption. She gets along great with other dogs and meets people happily. This is a big puppy, and she will be a big adult, but she needs to be that big to hold all the sweetness about her. For information on Pepsi, contact the kennel at 615-444-8011.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay and neuter assistance or information on area programs is welcome to contact Country K-9 Rescue at fixwilson@yahoo.com, or call 877-449-5395 and one of the volunteers will go over available help.

It’s kitten season again – a time when many feral or free-roaming cats produce more feral and free-roaming kittens. The litters rarely do well on their own, and if they survive, they just continue to add to the stray pet problem. Anyone who knows of free-roaming cats in need of spay or neuter, call 877-449-5395. Country K-9 Rescue volunteers can loan traps and arrange spay or neuter. The problem won’t go away and will only get worse unless there’s help from the people who know of the situations. Help the shelter end the cycle of homeless pets.

At the Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter, Ben and Jerry were recently surrendered to the shelter because their owners were moving out of the country. They are lab-pit mixes about a year old and are brothers, but they can be adopted together or separate. They are still young and full of energy. They need a family who can wear them out with walks, play time and some good basic training. Both are up to date on their vaccinations, neutered, and micro-chipped. They will require a bully breed application, as well as a general application to ensure that they go to the correct home and will become part of a loving family. They would love for someone to come play with them and see how happy and full of life they are.

Anyone who wants to meet Ben and Jerry may call the Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter at 615-773-5533 to set up an appointment or come during open hours Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.