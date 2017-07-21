Wilson County Republican Women hold country boil

The ladies, their spouses and guests were honored with guest speaker state Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver from District 40. Weaver also sang the national anthem.

Vice president Yvonne Hunter, along with food from others, provided a country boil. President Julie Brockman presented the agenda, which included a Fourth of July trivia quiz and prizes for the highest scores. New members were welcomed and asked to provide their expectations of what they would like to receive from the club.

Wilson County Commissioner Dan Walker and his wife, Shelia, also attended the meeting. Walker shared information on the county. Walker will speak to the club at a later date regarding his political plans to run for the District 57 House seat.

The club is dedicated to provide information to the public on conservative values of candidates and to support them in their endeavors.

The next meeting will be Aug. 7 at 11:30 a.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson Chamber of Commerce office on the Lebanon square.