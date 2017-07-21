Watertown Public Library receives book from United Daughters of the Confederacy

Jean Ayers presented the book on behalf of the chapter. Accepting the donation on behalf of the library was librarian Jennifer Folsom with the approval of branch manager Pamela Wiggins.

The Gen. Robert Hatton Chapter No. 329 was chartered Oct. 6, 1899 as the Lebanon chapter, and the name was changed Feb. 28, 1981 to the Gen. Robert Hatton chapter.

There were 28 charter members of which 19 were real daughters. The charter members were Gemma Gause Adams, Mary Blanton Ashworth, Willie McFarland Bandy, Mrs. W.H. Bennett, Martha Williamson Bone, Margaret Claywell Cowan, Buena Vista Doak, Nora Sanders Faulkner, Marie Fite, Birdie Peyton Grymer, Ella Coe Harkreader, Marye Harkreader, Sue Brittain Martin, Hester Jefferson McClain, Minnie Ross McClain, Inez Carter McDowell, Mrs. Craig McFarland, Pauline Porta McFarland, Eudora McGregor (mother), Eudora McGregor (daughter), Mrs. A.K. Miller, Fransiole Miller, Hattie Blanton Milton, Jennie Lea Organ, Blanche Buchanan Rice, Katie Lea Sanders, Alice Williamson and Mollie Williamson.

If any descendants of these women are interested in joining the UDC, they may contact the chapter via its website at roberthatton329.com.

The objects of United Daughters of the Confederacy are historical, educational, benevolent, memorial and patriotic.