Open auditions scheduled for Encore Theatre comedy

Auditions will be Sunday and Monday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Encore Theatre at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of Highway 109, in Mt. Juliet. James Bealor will direct the play.

Roles available will include Dolly Biddle – a 50-something portly little cherub of a woman with high energy, and a Russian accent will be required; Stephen Biddle – a 30-something, nervous, prematurely balding man; Isobel Lomax – a late-40s or early-50s Martha Stewart-esque, fashionable accessory laden lady; and Robbie or Roberta the camera operator – who can be a man or woman, late-20s to early-30s, intimidating-looking character with a goth look, and visible tattoos are a big plus. Robbie or Roberta has minimal lines, but the role will also serve a set changer for the show.

The story is about Isobel Lomax and Dolly Biddle, two “mature” cable-access cooking show hostesses who have hated each other for 30 years, ever since Larry Biddle dated one and married the other. When circumstances put them together on a television show called the Kitchen Witches, the insults are flung harder than the food. Dolly’s long-suffering TV producer son Stephen tries to keep them on track, but as long as Dolly’s dressing room is 1 inch closer to the set than Isobel’s, it’s a losing battle. The show becomes a rating smash as Dolly and Isobel top both Martha Stewart and Jerry Springer.

The auditions will be cold readings from the script. A resume with headshots will be helpful but not required. Performance dates will be Sept. 8-10 and Sept. 15-17.

Now in its 11th year, Encore Theatre Co. is a nonprofit community theater that serves Wilson County and surrounding areas.