Kiwanis holds pastor appreciation day

The Kiwanis Club of Lebanon held its annual pastor appreciation day June 10 at Sammy B's. The club started the tradition to acknowledge the significance and give thanks to the community's pastors, ministers and other clergy members. The club also welcomed Dr. Jonathan P. Cornelius with Hughston Clinic Orthopedics, who educated members about the new advances on knee replacement. In 2011, Cornelius was the first person in the state to adopt robotic joint replacements and all the benefits associated with this less invasive procedure. Pictured are the various non-Kiwanian participants, clergy and church support staff, with Kiwanis president Diana Cavender. Hughston Clinic Orthopedics may be reached at 615-366-8890 or visit hughstonortho.com.