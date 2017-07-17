Sutton Ole Time Music Hour to feature Sumner Nights

Timberloft Restaurant in Gordonsville currently manages the dining room at Sutton General Store on Saturday nights. It has introduced a new summer menu for July and August that consists of Timberloft hickory smoked pork, grilled chicken tenders, whiskey baked beans, garlic mashed potatoes, smoked cream corn, broccoli salad, cornbread, banana pudding, apple crisp and a drink.

Sumner Nights will feature Michael Fagan and the Fiddle Grass Band on July 22, Starkey and Clark on July 29, Jerry Butler and the Blue Jays on Aug. 5, Mountain Cove Bluegrass Band on Aug. 12, Andy Leftwich and Friends on Aug. 19 and Craig Morris and King Cotton on Aug. 26.

Sutton Ole Time Music Hour serves dinner at the 1880 Sutton General Store at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. with a warm-up show at 6 p.m. and a live radio taping at 7 p.m.

The weekly bluegrass show is now broadcast in every state in the United States and every country in the world.

For reservations, call 931-653-4151. For more information, visit granvilletn.com.