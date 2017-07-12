Mt. Juliet senior center to hold open house

Participants from several of the activities and classes that are held weekly at the center will be present and available for discussion on their respective activities.

The focus will be on the activities offered and the services provided.

There are several activities available at the center, and center staff said they have a great group of regular participants. The event will provide an opportunity for those interested in becoming more involved or joining the center to tour the facility and ask questions about programming.

“This is an opportunity for the public to better understand the services provided,” said Mt. Juliet senior center director Tanya Graham. “The hope is that people will spread the word about what we are and what we do so that we can continue to build our participant base.”

The Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center serves as a community resource, as well as an activity center. The center provides helpful information on topics of interest to seniors such as Medicare information, AARP tax assistance, support groups, lunch and learns and more.

The center offers an assortment of programming that can help seniors to stay active in the community, but the camaraderie and solidarity are considered the most important aspects of the center’s role.