Developer addresses Mt. Juliet Road development

Michael Murphy, of Cumberland Advisors, along with Mt. Juliet Commissioner Ray Justice met with residents regarding revised plans for the proposed Northtown Village, a planned development of 274 apartment units and about 10,000 square feet of mixed retail and commercial space on N. Mt. Juliet Road and Lebanon Road, adjacent to the West Wilson Utility District building.

Plans for the project were deferred in January after the planning commission failed to approve a land use amendment associated with the project in December.

“Primarily, the difference relates to the architecture. This plan has one mixed-use building that we anticipate having one to two restaurants that will be open to the general public. That promotes interaction with the community,” Murphy said.

Murphy said the group also made improvements to the façade and accessibility within the buildings, along with traffic improvements requested by city staff.

One major traffic improvement includes a proposed traffic signal on Lebanon Road, along with one on N. Mt. Juliet Road, which Murphy said would alleviate traffic in the N. Mt. Juliet Road and Lebanon Road intersection.

“We’ve incorporated every change and everything the city has wanted us to do. We’re trying to meet the city and be a member of the community and looking forward to participating in the community,” Murphy said.

Other plans include one-, two- and three-bedroom units, along with vast greenway space for connectivity to Charlie Daniels Park and other city trails.

“The changes have made it even better than it was before. I am more in favor of the concept of the project and I’ll let the planning staff and planning commission work through the actual project itself, making it functional,” Justice said.

Justice said he would rather the proposed development than the other option, which could be a storage area for the West Wilson Utility District.

“What I have seen there since I was a kid is a big open field. We’re going to take an open field that produces very little property tax or anything to the community now and the project itself will start building in that area and turn it into what I’m looking at as sort of a village concept,” Justice said.

Murphy and Justice said, based on traffic studies, the development would produce less traffic than a big-box retail, such as Lowe’s, or a fast-food restaurant.