Pets of the Week

Leia is a 1-year-old cream-and-white beagle mix that weighs just less than 20 pounds. She has the sweetest face and dreamy light-brown eyes. She may not be a real princess or leader of the Rebel Alliance, however, she believes full force she will rule someone’s heart. This young lady is full of energy and is always ready to run and play. Like most young dogs, Leia would benefit from training and socializing.

She is spayed, micro-chipped and up to date on vaccines. Come and meet this pretty princess, and anyone will want to adopt her. Her adoption fee is $150.

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside – especially at night. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced in yard.

Then there’s Nitro, and there’s nothing he would love better than a fur-ever home where he can feel safe, secure and loved. His family is moving and can’t take his brother, Tahoe, and him with them. He totally doesn’t understand, but he’s sure there’s a good reason. He’s still adjusting to all the changes in his life, so he’s a little shy right now, but he’s starting to enjoy the attention he gets from the staff and volunteers. Head scratches and chin rubs are the best. If someone will give him a chance, they won’t be sorry.

Nitro is a handsome 7-year-old brown tabby with the most amazing golden eyes. He is litter box trained, feline leukemia negative, dewormed, micro-chipped, neutered and current on vaccinations. With an approved application, anyone can adopt him with his brother for only $85.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

Anyone unsure if they’re ready to commit to adoption may ask about New Leash on Life’s seven-day sleepover program for dogs and cats. Anyone who already has his or her limit of four-legged family members may consider becoming a guardian to help homeless pets each month. Visit newleashonline.org and click on programs, then guardian guild for more information.

Leia, Nitro and many other wonderful dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of New Leash’s wonderful kitties available for adoption. Dogs are also available for adoption each Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615-444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

The New Leash on Life Reverse Raffle is back. This year’s event will be Sept. 21 at the historic Capitol Theatre in downtown Lebanon. For more information about the Reverse Raffle or to buy tickets, check out the event on Facebook at facebook.com/events/203889336802026 or contact the shelter at 615-444-1144.

At Country K-9 Rescue, say hello to Blossom the beagle. Blossom is about 9 years old, which might sound like a senior pet, but don’t tell Blossom that. She still has lots of fun in the play yard with other dogs and behaves well with the office cats. Blossom does best with a doggie door access to outside for potty time. She is in great health, spayed, current on shots, wormed, heartworm negative and micro-chipped. Someone looking to put a little “beagle love” in their life may come meet Blossom. Call the kennel for information at 615-444-8011.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, Tango is looking for a dancing partner. This stinking cute fluffy orange tabby is about 12 weeks old. He’s extremely playful and friendly. He gets along with other cats just fine. And he loves purring and giving “air biscuits.” He is fully vetted, neutered, tested feline leukemia negative and current on shots. This is an exceptionally lovable kitten. For information on Tango, call or text Annelise at 615-594-0099.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay and neuter assistance or information on area programs is welcome to contact Country K-9 Rescue at fixwilson@yahoo.com, or call 877-449-5395 and one of the volunteers will go over available help.

It’s kitten season again – a time when many feral or free-roaming cats produce more feral and free-roaming kittens. The litters rarely do well on their own, and if they survive, they just continue to add to the stray pet problem. Anyone who knows of free-roaming cats in need of spay or neuter, call 877-449-5395. Country K-9 Rescue volunteers can loan traps and arrange spay or neuter. The problem won’t go away and will only get worse unless there’s help from the people who know of the situations. Help the shelter end the cycle of homeless pets.

At the Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter, Ben and Jerry were recently surrendered to the shelter because their owners were moving out of the country. They are lab-pit mixes about a year old and are brothers, but they can be adopted together or separate. They are still young and full of energy. They need a family who can wear them out with walks, play time and some good basic training. Both are up to date on their vaccinations, neutered, and micro-chipped. They will require a bully breed application, as well as a general application to ensure that they go to the correct home and will become part of a loving family. They would love for someone to come play with them and see how happy and full of life they are.

Anyone who wants to meet Ben and Jerry may call the Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter at 615-773-5533 to set up an appointment or come during open hours Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.