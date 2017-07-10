Neddy Jacobs Days set for July

It will be the third year for the craft fair, formerly called “Christmas in July,” but with an added two days of music by local bands and groups.

There’s a long list of entertainers who will be featured on Fiddlers Grove’s Facebook page every few days. One favorite, Sugar Ridge, will perform July 15. Organizers invite the public to come out and see some of Wilson County’s artists. Fiddlers Grove’s Facebook page will have a complete list of entertainers by June 26.

The event will run July 14 from noon until 8 p.m. and July 15 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a folding chair.

Stop by the artisan vendors and do a little shopping. Then, have a seat and enjoy hours of great Americana music. There will be many genres of good down-home singing and strumming.

Musicians are invited to bring an instrument and jam under the shade trees with other pickers. There will be food vendors, cold beverages and snacks.

Admission is $3 for anyone 12 years old and older.

Follow Fiddlers Grove’s Facebook page or call the office at 615-547-6111 for more information.