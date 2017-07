Motorcycle riders from Wilson County and surrounding areas rode together in support of veterans during the annual event.

Last year, the event drew about 130 riders and passengers, and this year as many as 200 people were expected.

The cost to attend was $20 per rider and $10 per passenger, with a T-shirt included in the cost. Breakfast and lunch were also served at the event, for an additional cost.

The next Honor Ride for Veterans event is scheduled for 2018.