Community Foundation board elects Lebanon businessman chairman

Black, who is only the second person to chair the local Community Foundation board, succeeds Cumberland University president Paul Stumb.

Organized formally in Wilson County about three years ago, the local affiliate works closely with the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee to achieve certain charitable giving goals and support nonprofits committed to serving the community.

Black said, while the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee is focused on a region comprised of 43 counties, the local board is strictly attentive to Wilson County.

He said in May, 28 nonprofits in Wilson County were the recipients of financial contributions resulting from the Community Foundation’s Big Payback, an annual 24-hour online giving event.

According to Black, the Big Payback returned $117,000 to local charities from more than 2,500 individual donations. Across the region, the event raised more than $2.6 million.

Black said the Wilson County board is concentrating its efforts to continue to make the local area better aware of the Community Foundation, the opportunities the organization presents for donors to make lasting gifts to their favored local nonprofits and charities and building a local general fund so that more agencies can receive financial gifts through an annual distribution process administered by the local board.

“I think what is so important about the Community Foundation is that it encourages people in all walks of life, regardless of their personal wealth, to participate in providing financial assistance for the things that are most important to all of us,” Black said. “Most don’t realize that for as little as $5,000 a fund to help some worthy nonprofit can be established through the Community Foundation that will last and grow forever.

“Earnings from such a fund, created perhaps as a legacy for a family, are maintained by the Community Foundation and assured that the intent of the donors will always be preserved and the fund will be sustained in perpetuity.”

Other members of the Wilson County Community Foundation board include Ed James, Rob Porter, Sam Hatcher, Jenni Moscardelli, John Sloan, Price Thompson, David Walden, Mitchel Bone, Krishna Patel and Carolyn Christoffersen.

Black and his wife, Pam, are the owners of the Capitol Theater, a historically important Lebanon landmark they restored more than seven years ago to its original prominence.

After more than a $2 million personal investment by the Blacks, the Capitol is a centerpiece attraction in downtown Lebanon and the host venue for live musical performances, classic movies, wedding receptions, fundraisers for local nonprofits and a variety of other community uses.

Pam Black is actively involved with New Leash on Life, a local animal shelter, and volunteers a considerable amount of her time working with animal rescue operations.

Bob Black is a member of the Lebanon Noon Rotary Club and active in a number of community organizations many of which he has held key leadership posts, including the Boy Scouts, Habitat for Humanity, Historic Lebanon redevelopment, 15th Judicial District Child Advocacy Center, Sherry’s Run and the Cumberland University Development Board.

A graduate of Texas A&M University, Bob Black began his professional career just out of college with Sears and developed new businesses until 1986.

For more than 25 years he was involved in the banking and financial industry, providing services related to credit card processing.

In 2003, he launched his own company, Payment Express Systems, based in Lebanon. Under his management and in the span of less than nine years, Payment Express Systems grew to more than $2 billion in annual processing volume and was awarded the Excellence in Business SEIBC award for ethics in Tennessee.

In June 2012, Priority Payment Systems bought the assets of Payment Express, using Bob Black and the 45-employee Payment Express team. Black now serves as senior vice president of financial services for Priority’s community bank division.