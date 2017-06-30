Cline signs major literary agent deal

Shepherd, president and CEO of Shepherd Literary Services in Franklin, represents authors on Simon and Schuster, Abingdon Press, Thomas Nelson (Harper Collins), AMG Publishing and other major book publishers. He is a 30-year veteran in the field of book publishing and has represented Waldenbooks, Ingram, Crown, Lifeway, Random House and RH Boyd Publishing. Some of Shepherd’s clients are hit legendary artist Lee Greenwood; award-winning author Jenny Cote; popular national radio host Jack Watts; and bestselling author David Teems.

Cline is a Dove and Grammy-award-nominated songwriter and two-time songwriter of the year winner for his hit song, “Love is the Reason,” recorded by Engelbert Humperdinck and Gloria Gaynor. Cline has had more than 150 of his 1,000 published songs recorded by major and independent recording artists.

Cline is this year’s winner of the Maxy Literary Award for children’s book of the year for 2017 for his book, “Perfectly Precious Poohlicious,” with author Mary Elizabeth Jackson and illustrator Alice Antimie. Several of his children’s books have soared to No. 1 on the Amazon book charts.

Cline is the author of 11 children’s books, four adult non-fiction books and two adult fiction books. He is a graduate with a bachelor’s degree from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Va. a master’s degree from the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana with additional graduate studies from University of Rochester’s Eastman School of Music.

He teaches and performs the guitar, violin, and piano at Cumberland University, Sumner Academy and Hendersonville Christian Academy.