City to shorten Fourth of July celebration

Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash cited low turnout and participation as reasons to shorten the city’s celebration to only fireworks, which will start Tuesday at around 9 p.m. at the Wilson County Fairgrounds.

Previous city Fourth of July celebrations have included corn hole games, food vendors, live music and more, typically starting around 4:30 p.m. until the fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Previous years have also featured free watermelon provided by the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center, along with free parking and free admission.

“The only reason was lack of participation,” Ash said. “The Senior Citizens Center didn’t really want to do the watermelon and corn hole again, and the entertainment was next to nothing last year, so we decided not to do it again.”

Lebanon Finance Commissioner Robert Springer said the city spent $3,261 on last year’s Fourth of July celebration, not including fireworks, which were an additional $21,000.