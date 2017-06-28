Don Fox wading pool to reopen Thursday

The pool will open Thursday at 10 a.m. The pool will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1-5 p.m.

The pool, expected to open Memorial Day weekend, was closed to the public after Jimmy Floyd Family Center director Tim Hill said a faulty pool liner caused the closure.

“It’s got a liner that was put there in 1994, and instead of plastering it, we decided to put a new liner in there, and it’s been about 12 years since we’ve done that,” Hill said last month. “The liner ripped in two or three places over the winter, and when we filled it up, the whole liner came up and floated on top.”

Children 10 and younger and their parents were admitted for free to swim in the Jimmy Floyd Family Center’s pool during the closure, but only if they live within the city limits.