The restaurant is open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. The drive-thru is open at the same times as the lobby. The restaurant will remain open regular hours on July 4.

Panera Bread offers sandwiches, soups, smoothies, parfaits, hot coffee, iced coffee, blended coffee, salads, bagels, cream cheese and a number of pastries and bakery treats.