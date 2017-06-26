Fiddlers Grove to offer final Kidz Kamp for the summer

Kidz Kamp will feature talented artists and artisans who are willing to share their time and knowledge with the youth of the area. Parents and children should mark their calendars for July 7 at 10 a.m. for another set of Kidz Kamp classes. The classes offered will be woodburning, beginner sewing, beginner quilting, fiber arts, corn husk dolls, acrylic painting and jewelry making.

Call the Fiddlers Grove Office at 615-547-6111 to make a reservation. The cost is $25, and the children will be able to take home a quality craft they make with their own hands. Payment will be made the morning of Kidz Kamp.

Anyone who has time after the class may visit the World War II Museum, Blacksmith’s Shop and the Model Train Museum at Fiddlers Grove.