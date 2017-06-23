Miss Wildcat celebrates beauty, humanitarianism

It’s an annual fundraising pageant for the Wilson County Gardeners’ Guild community projects, buys crowns, trophies and sashes for Celebrating Beauty special needs pageant during the Wilson County Fair and a toy collection for Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital Red Wagon Project.

In addition to the pageant queens, a humanitarian queen was crowned in each age category for the most toys collected.

Miss Wildcat contestants collected 1,000 toys and more than $1,000 in cash, gift cards and checks for the Red Wagon Project at Monroe Carrell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. Miss Middle Tennessee Teen, Bailey Guy, of Hendersonville, delivered the donations to Monroe Carrell Jr. Children’s Hospital staff.

For more information, contact Patty Alsup at 615-956-3519 or palsup@dtccom.net or visit the Miss Wildcat Facebook page.