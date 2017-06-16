Rodeo lifestyle comes easy for family of three

The National Junior High Finals Rodeo will be June 18-24 in Wilson County, the second time for the National High School Rodeo Association to bring its annual event east of the Mississippi River. It is also the second time the event will be at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon.

Shane started competing in rodeos at 19 years old. He was raised around horses and wanted to get into something competitive. Rodeo was a natural choice for him.

“I’ve been around horses all my life,” said Shane Vensel. “We used to show horses, so it just kind of led into another chapter.”

He competed as a roper with several rodeo organizations, including the Professional Cowboy Association, the Southern Rough Stock Association and the National Cowboy Association. He still competes in local jackpot rodeo events.

Nakia Vensel shown horses since she was 3 years old. Like her husband, she was raised around horses, but she didn’t come into the rodeo scene until a little bit later in life.

“I’ve had a horse or pony since I was 3 years old, and I’ve always ridden,” said Nakia Vensel. “I really didn’t get into a lot of rodeoing until Shane and I got married.”

Once she found the sport, though, she was all in. She’s done competitive barrel racing for the last three years and currently serves on the board of the Middle Tennessee Junior Rodeo Association.

“I still show horses and things like that, but rodeo kind of took over,” said Nakia Vensel. “I got the rodeo bug when I met my husband.”

The couple also has a young protégé in their 7-year-old daughter, Emery. Emery Vensel currently competes in the Star Rodeo and the Middle Tennessee Junior Rodeo.

Shane and Nakia Vensel have begun to focus less on their competitions and more on getting their daughter ready for her competitions.

“I’ve taken the year off, actually,” said Nakia Vensel. “I’m not doing much this year. We’re just kind of concentrating on Emery.”

Although she’s only 7, Emery Vensel has already found success in her rodeo career. She has been named Junior Rodeo Princess, won six buckles just last year and even an all-around saddle.

She competes in a number of events, including barrels, poles and the ribbon pull. Her parents say that as she’s getting older, she’s also beginning to train for more events.

“At Star Rodeo, they’re aged a little different,” said Shane Vensel. “So she’s had to step up and actually start tying goats.”

Outside of the rodeo, Nakia Vensel also shows horses at the Wilson County Fair. The last two years, she has won first place in the halter class.

The Vensel family enjoys having something to bring them close together. Horses have become such a big part of their lives they can’t picture it without them.

“It’s kind of in our blood, and I think it’s in Emery’s blood,” said Nakia Vensel. “We’ve given her the option to play baseball or teeball or the rodeo. It’s always rodeo. She’s never asked to do anything else.”

The family plans on attending the National Junior High Rodeo Finals, and, if their schedule permits, volunteer at the event.

The opening ceremony for the National Junior High Rodeo Finals will be Sunday at 7 p.m. For more information on the event or to buy tickets, visit nhsra.com/junior-high-division.