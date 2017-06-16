Folk fest brings cultural experience to Lebanon

The Folk Fest featured cultures from around the world with a mixture of music and dance. Dance groups from other countries came to Lebanon to showcase their talents and teach the crowd about their many different styles, instruments, traditional costumes and styles of music.

A local group that goes by the name Cripple Creek Cloggers served as host for the International Folk Fest. The cloggers are an authentic Appalachian style group out of Rutherford County.

The Cripple Creek Cloggers began to travel and represent the United States in other countries in 1967, and then decided to organize the kind of festivals that they attended here in Tennessee.

The Cripple Creek Cloggers began at the old Kittrell School as a 4-H program.

“It was the beginning of my interest in all of this, going to 4-H camp in Columbia,” said founder of Cripple Creek Cloggers, Steve Cates.

He enjoyed doing old-time dancing which led to the foundation of the clogging group.

David Lee, a volunteer from Smyrna, was a friend of Summer Major who is head of the agriculture department at Lebanon High School. They brought this event to Lebanon, and use it as a fundraiser to benefit Lebanon’s FFA, agriculture department and band.

The Cripple Creek Cloggers will travel to Croatia in July and Norway in November. The past year they traveled to France and the year before they performed in Italy.

“They have traveled to more countries in the world than I can name,” Cates said.

The Cloggers are always looking for new members. The members are not just from Rutherford county, they also come from Dekalb County, Wilson County, Cannon County, Bedford County, Cheatam County and Dixon County. They teach and train anyone who wants to be involved for free.