Eagle Scout project leads to new senior center update

James Ray with Boy Scout Troop 246 renovated the center’s flagpole and flagpole area for his Eagle Scout project. Ray laid out two walkways leading up to the flagpole, added a base and flowerbed to the bottom of the flagpole and a solar light and scraped and repainted the flagpole.

Ray also received donations of American and Tennessee flags from state Rep. Mark Pody.

Ray, a Lebanon native, said he’s always ventured past the center, and the flagpole got his attention one day.

“I noticed the flagpole out here. It was a little bit old and rugged and needed a bit of repair. I was a life scout at the time, so I thought it would be a good Eagle Scout project to do,” Ray said.

Ray said the project took 11 months, which included planning, fundraising and approval from the Lebanon City Council.

“It’s very nice. There were times we would have to lower the flag at half-staff, and we would have to walk in wet grass, and it wasn’t pleasant. So, when he said that he would like to add the steps, I thought, ‘Oh, wonderful.’ With his encouragement, we were able to get a light on top of the pole, as well as the bottom,” said Lebanon Senior Center director Patti Watts.

Ray and the center also received recognition from the Sons of the American Revolution for acts of patriotism and proper display of the American flag.

Ray also had two rocking chairs donated to the center, along with $200 leftover from the project.

“The chairs and money wasn’t a planned part of my project, but as a token of my appreciation for letting me conduct the project on their grounds, it was kind of my gift to them,” Ray said.