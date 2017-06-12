Pets of the week

Spirit is a beautiful black and tan mix that was born in August. She weighs about 30 pounds, so it doesn’t look like she’ll be a big dog; but volunteers have been fooled before. Spirit is an active puppy and would benefit from training and socialization classes to help her be the best friend she can be.

She is spayed, micro-chipped and has started her puppy vaccines. Volunteers would love for anyone to come and meet this spunky little lady. Someone is going to get a kick out of her love for life. And with an approved application, anyone can adopt Spirit for $150.

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside, especially at night. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced yard.

Need someone to talk to? Someone who will gladly carry on a conversation? If so, meet beautiful Lilly. She is a 5-year-old longhaired calico. This gorgeous gal is a talkative young lady that loves to make sure everyone knows she is here. And she will gladly share what’s on her mind.

Lily came to New Leash on Life from a local animal control and can’t wait to find her fur-ever home. She is litter-box trained, spayed, micro-chipped and current on vaccinations. Anyone can meet this great gal at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet’s Providence Marketplace and adopt her for $85.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

For anyone not ready to commit to adoption, ask about New Leash on Life’s seven-day sleepover program for dogs and cats. For anyone who already has their limit of four-legged family members should consider becoming a ‘Guardian’ to help homeless pets each month. Visit newleashonline.org and click on programs, then Guardian Guild for more information.

Spirit, Lilly and many other wonderful dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of New Leash’s wonderful kitties available for adoption. Dogs are also available for adoption each Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615-444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

At Country K-9 Rescue, say hello to Blossom the beagle. Blossom is about 9 years old, which might sound like a senior pet, but don’t tell Blossom that. She still has lots of fun in the play yard with other dogs and behaves well with the office cats. Blossom does best with a doggie door access to outside for potty time. She is in great health – spayed, current on shots, wormed and heartworm negative – and microchipped. Anyone looking to put a little “beagle love” in their life should come meet Blossom. Call the kennel for information at 615-444-8011.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, meet Thomas, a handsome buff tabby about 1 year old. Thomas is friendly and talkative. He gets along with other cats just fine. He was found as a stray but has shown excellent manners in his foster home. Thomas is fully vetted – neutered, tested feline leukemia negative and current on shots. He is even microchipped. At surgery time, it was discovered Thomas has a heart murmur. This is not something that will get worse or shorten his life – it’s simply something that an adopter should be aware of in case Thomas needs any kind of other future vet care. Thomas does not need any medicine or special care for this. Anyone interested in a handsome, lovable kitty that will tell his secrets, call Susan at 615-495-8531 for more information.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay and neuter assistance or information on area programs is welcome to contact Country K-9 Rescue at fixwilson@yahoo.com, or call 877-449-5395 and one of the volunteers will go over available help.

It’s kitten season again – a time when many feral or free-roaming cats produce more feral and free-roaming kittens. The litters rarely do well on their own, and if they survive, they just continue to add to the stray pet problem. Anyone who knows of free-roaming cats in need of spay or neuter, call 877-449-5395. Country K-9 Rescue volunteers can loan traps and arrange spay or neuter. The problem won’t go away and will only get worse unless there’s help from the people who know of the situations. Help the shelter end the cycle of homeless pets.

At the Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter, Rocky is a 53-pound male pit bull mix, about 1 ½ years old. He was found roaming the streets of Mt. Juliet. When he arrived at the shelter, he had several minor wounds and was covered in ticks. The animal control officers cleaned him up and removed all the ticks. He is still in the process of healing, but the light has returned to his eyes. He knows he is safe, and he is waiting for a loving home. Rocky is now full of life and loves to give kisses and be cuddled. He recently went to visit the residents of Maristone Assisted Living in Providence and showed them what a sweet boy he is. He will make a fabulous companion to someone looking for company or a valued member of a larger family.

He is up to date on all his vaccinations and was treated for fleas and ticks. He is already neutered, so his adoption fee is only $75. He will require a special bully-breed application to ensure he goes to the proper home.

Call the shelter at 615-773-5533 to schedule an appointment, or come during “open hours” on Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The shelter is at 115 Industrial Drive in Mt. Juliet.