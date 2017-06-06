Mill to offer free event

Marketplace at the Mill owner Deana Tribble invites participants of legal drinking age to enjoy a “make-your-own mimosa” in her business. Marketplace is a boutique mall of sorts with 16 vendors set up offering a variety of handmade, recycled and upcycled products, as well as new merchandise.

The event will then move to the center of the Mill’s second floor for a stress-reducing instructional pampering session with Amy Kirby, a Mary Kay consultant. Kirby will be showcasing the Charcoal Mask and other skin-care products.

Then participants will be invited to Bloom Yoga Studio for a 15-minute guided meditation session with Whitney Simpson. Bloom seeks to offer a cooperative community space for wellness, spirituality and arts education. Christian instructors lead classes, as well as individual yoga and meditation sessions. Simpson began practicing yoga as part of her recovery after a stroke and brain surgery in 2005 and said embracing the practices of yoga and Christian meditation were foundational for her path to recovery.

The Mimosa, Masks and Meditation event is free and open to the public. The event starts at 6 p.m. and will end around 8 p.m. Organizers ask those interested in attending to RSVP to Tribble at 615-830-6741.

“We’re really excited about it,” Tribble said. “We have quite a few people interested and just want to give people an opportunity to get up to and experience the second floor at the Mill.”