Grits and Glitz to offer big shopping experience

The show will feature antiques, vintage items, handmade products, repurposed, jewelry, boutique items at box-store prices, garden plants, yard art, homemade soaps and lotions, demonstrations by craftsmen and artists, music and food. Grits and Glitz will also feature 30-plus knowledge vendors who share who will be happy to share information.

Visitors will have an opportunity to observe demonstrations by local artists and craftsmen. Cathy Ferrell, Vicki Matheny and Tricia Lee will demonstrate the lost art of basket weaving. Skip and Susan Peek from Kentucky, skilled broom makers will customize brooms and even allow patrons to assist in making the brooms. Susan Peek will demonstrate the art of weaving handmade socks.

While observing Kelsey Carey making her beautiful pottery, patrons will marvel at her detailed work. Prepare for outdoor camping by taking a lesson in outdoor cooking by Larry and Brenda Edmondson. The talented craftsmen will be happy to sell their unique items.

Historic Granville will feature for the first time in Middle Tennessee, Signatures Bridal and Formal Shop from Middlesboro, Ky. to bring vintage wedding dresses and formal wear. It will also featurea trunk show from Made in the Deep South Jewelry Line. The unique jewelry line features one-of-a-kind pieces for women who strive to express a personal style. The creator starts with a vintage or antique piece collected from somewhere in the world and some dating back to the 1800s. Each piece comes with a story card telling the history of the piece. Presently, the jewelry is only available at two shopping locations in Middle Tennessee. Signatures will be inside the Granville Museum, a new location for a new must-see vendor who will help plan weddings.

The Pioneer Village area was expanded this year to include surrounding areas. It will offer ample vendor space with rustic charm, a fenced area and unique spaces for local craftsmen demonstrations. Saturday will feature live music from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. brought by Tex-R-Cana, a local group that can sing those favorite songs. Food will be available, cooked on a grill on site, from food vendors and in the Sutton General Store.

Shopping hours will be Friday from 1-7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Free parking will be provided. Admission will be $5 and a special two-day pass will be available for $8.00.

The T.B. Sutton General Store, Granville Gifts and Granville Antique Shop will have items for barn sale specials, and the Sutton Homestead Guided Tour will provide a discount to barn sale participants.

Check out the Grits and Glitz Facebook page to learn more about the vendors.